Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.91% and 62.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.59%
|0.98%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|3.1%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 3 of the 3 factors.
