Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.91% and 62.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.98% 3% 0% 0% 3.1%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 3 of the 3 factors.