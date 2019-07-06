Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

As Conglomerates companies, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 46.12

Table 1 highlights Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Allegro Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.91% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares and 36.4% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.57% 0.67% 1.75% 0% 0% 1.45%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.