Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

As Conglomerates companies, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|46.12
Table 1 highlights Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Allegro Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.91% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares and 36.4% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.57%
|0.67%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|1.45%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.