Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

We are comparing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 4 of the 4 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.