Comparison of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN)

As Conglomerates businesses, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.62% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.6% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 13.59% 16.36% 20.06% 20.52% 22.42% 13.08%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 2 of the 3 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.