Comparison of Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

We are comparing Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.56 N/A 1.75 5.72 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.93 N/A 0.40 29.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is $13, which is potential 13.04% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has 1.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.