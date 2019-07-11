Comparison of Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.44 N/A 2.28 4.22 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.31 N/A 1.33 19.10

Table 1 highlights Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Lane Capital Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 1.43% respectively. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend while Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.