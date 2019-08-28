Comparison of Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Since Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.60 N/A 1.75 5.72 Lazard Ltd 36 1.39 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lazard Ltd appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is currently more affordable than Lazard Ltd, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lazard Ltd has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.4% of Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 29%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend while Lazard Ltd had bullish trend.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 8 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.