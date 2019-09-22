Comparison of Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

This is a contrast between Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.66 N/A 1.75 5.72 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.17 N/A 2.04 2.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. FS KKR Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Hennessy Advisors Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than FS KKR Capital Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Hennessy Advisors Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 10.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 29%. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend while FS KKR Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.