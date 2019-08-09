Comparison of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

As Biotechnology companies, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.19 N/A -9.62 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.22 N/A -2.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. In other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 1,114.95% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 18%. Insiders owned 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.