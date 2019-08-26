Comparison of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

As Biotechnology companies, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 15.59 N/A -9.62 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.86 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.