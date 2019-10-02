Comparison of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 0.26 140.65M 0.19 45.39 Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 12 3.71 12.41M 0.05 356.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Natural Gas Services Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 1,778,128,950.70% 1.7% 1.2% Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 101,638,001.64% 0.2% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.8 shows that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 180.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s beta is 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 31.23% for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. with consensus target price of $10. Competitively Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 48.76%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares and 92.2% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. shares. 0.5% are Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92% Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has 61.92% stronger performance while Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has -2.43% weaker performance.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.