Comparison of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)

Both Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.49 N/A 0.19 45.39 ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.54 N/A -5.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.2% ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.9% -27.6%

Risk and Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a beta of 2.8 and its 180.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ION Geophysical Corporation on the other hand, has 3.87 beta which makes it 287.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s upside potential is 34.95% at a $10 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 57.1%. 0.5% are Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ION Geophysical Corporation has 7.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92% ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ION Geophysical Corporation.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.