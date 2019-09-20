Comparison of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 2 2.99 N/A -0.32 0.00 Twin Disc Incorporated 14 0.56 N/A 1.37 8.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Twin Disc Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Twin Disc Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Twin Disc Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.7% of Twin Disc Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Twin Disc Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. had bullish trend while Twin Disc Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Twin Disc Incorporated beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.