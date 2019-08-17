Comparison of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Both Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.33 N/A -0.32 0.00 Kadant Inc. 88 1.39 N/A 5.22 17.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6%

Liquidity

2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. Its rival Kadant Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Kadant Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Kadant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kadant Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $110 average price target and a 31.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares and 95.6% of Kadant Inc. shares. 55.19% are Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Kadant Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33% Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadant Inc.

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.