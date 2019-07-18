Comparison of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT) and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.04 N/A -0.13 0.00 AZZ Inc. 45 1.26 N/A 1.63 28.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and AZZ Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AZZ Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are 2.3 and 2. Competitively, AZZ Inc. has 2.9 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. AZZ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of AZZ Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of AZZ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 20% -3.02% -6.36% -34.38% -52.63% 6.22% AZZ Inc. -1.67% 5.55% 1.05% -1.05% 4.28% 16.4%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. was less bullish than AZZ Inc.

Summary

AZZ Inc. beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.