Comparison of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.51 N/A -0.19 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 15.51 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Heat Biologics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,468.63%. VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 722.91% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 55.58%. Insiders owned roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors VBI Vaccines Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.