Comparison of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Since Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.67 N/A -0.19 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.82 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility and Risk

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Omeros Corporation has a 2.95 beta which is 195.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Omeros Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,403.76% at a $8 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Omeros Corporation is $21.5, which is potential 18.13% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Omeros Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.