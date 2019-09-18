Comparison of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.01 N/A -0.19 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 45.50 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and has 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,274.57% and an $8 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Epizyme Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 83.13% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 94.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.