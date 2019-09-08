Comparison of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Since Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.67 N/A -0.19 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1863.07 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Heat Biologics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 1,403.76% for Heat Biologics Inc. with consensus price target of $8. Competitively the consensus price target of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, which is potential 35.40% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.