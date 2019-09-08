Comparison of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Since Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.67
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|42
|1863.07
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Heat Biologics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Liquidity
Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 1,403.76% for Heat Biologics Inc. with consensus price target of $8. Competitively the consensus price target of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, which is potential 35.40% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts belief.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
