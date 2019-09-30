Comparison of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Since Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Heat Biologics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 5,905,869,525.71% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 75,945,945.95% -170.2% -52%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Heat Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,467.09% and an $8 average target price. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 72.74%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.