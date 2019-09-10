Comparison of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 31 0.87 N/A 1.14 20.99 PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.76 N/A 0.04 136.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Healthcare Services Group Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. PRGX Global Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Healthcare Services Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Healthcare Services Group Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. PRGX Global Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival PRGX Global Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PRGX Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s upside potential is 73.21% at a $40.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of PRGX Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, PRGX Global Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. was less bearish than PRGX Global Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats PRGX Global Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.