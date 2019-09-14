Comparison of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 30 1.02 N/A 1.14 20.99 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.22 N/A 1.44 5.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Asta Funding Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Services Group Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is currently more expensive than Asta Funding Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Asta Funding Inc. is 141.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40.67 is Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 58.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares and 14.6% of Asta Funding Inc. shares. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while Asta Funding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats Asta Funding Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.