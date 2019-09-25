Comparison of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) and National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) and National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) are two firms in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 32 9.43 N/A 0.51 62.46 National Health Investors Inc. 79 11.90 N/A 3.57 22.24

In table 1 we can see Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and National Health Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Health Investors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 1.9% National Health Investors Inc. 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s 0.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. National Health Investors Inc.’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.4 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and National Health Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 National Health Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s average price target is $33.5, while its potential upside is 0.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.2% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares and 74% of National Health Investors Inc. shares. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of National Health Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated -0.28% 2.21% 4.07% -0.03% 9.93% 12.45% National Health Investors Inc. -0.26% 2.76% 5.14% -2.95% 8% 5.08%

For the past year Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than National Health Investors Inc.

Summary

National Health Investors Inc. beats Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated on 7 of the 10 factors.