Comparison of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation was more bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.