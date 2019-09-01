Comparison of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares and 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
Summary
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.