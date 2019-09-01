Comparison of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares and 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.