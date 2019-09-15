Comparison of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.53
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 3.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
