Comparison of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.53 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 3.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.