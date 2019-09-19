Comparison of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)

We are comparing Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.1% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance while Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 2.61% stronger performance.
Summary
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
