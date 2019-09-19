Comparison of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)

We are comparing Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.1% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance while Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 2.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.