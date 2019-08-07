Comparison of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.56% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while Landcadia Holdings II Inc. had bullish trend.
