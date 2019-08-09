Comparison of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.