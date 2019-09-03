Comparison of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL)

Both Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares and 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.