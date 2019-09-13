Comparison of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Both Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 2.72 N/A 2.04 11.97 Ames National Corporation 27 5.05 N/A 1.85 14.75

In table 1 we can see Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Ames National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ames National Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Ames National Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.2 beta indicates that Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is 80.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Ames National Corporation’s 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.57 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares and 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Ames National Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81% Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Ames National Corporation.

Summary

Ames National Corporation beats Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.