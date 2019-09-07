Comparison of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) and Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

As Regional Airlines companies, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) and Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 27 0.41 N/A 4.62 5.63 Copa Holdings S.A. 92 1.64 N/A 0.97 104.23

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Copa Holdings S.A. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 0.00% 25.2% 7.2% Copa Holdings S.A. 0.00% 2% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Copa Holdings S.A. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Copa Holdings S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Copa Holdings S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. and Copa Holdings S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Copa Holdings S.A. 0 1 4 2.80

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.65% and an $28 consensus price target. Competitively Copa Holdings S.A. has a consensus price target of $116.8, with potential upside of 15.14%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Copa Holdings S.A., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.75% of Copa Holdings S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.3% of Copa Holdings S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawaiian Holdings Inc. -8.97% -6% -6.51% -15.59% -34.7% -1.59% Copa Holdings S.A. -2.79% 4.52% 24.02% 7.14% 4.42% 28.45%

For the past year Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has -1.59% weaker performance while Copa Holdings S.A. has 28.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Copa Holdings S.A. beats Hawaiian Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and New York City, New York; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; and Beijing, China, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 8 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 2 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 3 ATR42 aircraft. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, the State of Hawai'i.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft. The company has strategic alliances with United Continental Holdings, Inc. and United Airlines. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.