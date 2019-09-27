Comparison of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 44 7.06 107.72M 1.81 24.74 Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.00 11.39M 0.30 36.11

Table 1 highlights Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and Spark Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and Spark Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 242,067,415.73% 9.7% 1.6% Spark Energy Inc. 112,772,277.23% 10.8% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.23 beta. Spark Energy Inc. on the other hand, has -0.4 beta which makes it 140.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and Spark Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37.5 is Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -17.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares and 78.9% of Spark Energy Inc. shares. 0.2% are Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.7% of Spark Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34% Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24%

For the past year Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats Spark Energy Inc.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.