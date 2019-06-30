Comparison of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.21
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.34
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Medley Management Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|33%
|-3.9%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.68% and 63.9% respectively. Insiders owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. Comparatively, Medley Management Inc. has 5.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
|Medley Management Inc.
|-4.86%
|-15.43%
|-31.16%
|-49.82%
|-47.81%
|-29.02%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Medley Management Inc.
