Comparison of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.21 N/A 0.79 13.21 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.34 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Medley Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.68% and 63.9% respectively. Insiders owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. Comparatively, Medley Management Inc. has 5.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Medley Management Inc.