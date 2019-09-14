Comparison of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.19 N/A 0.48 21.25 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 7.07 N/A 1.20 33.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.