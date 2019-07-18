Comparison of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 11 4.09 N/A 0.79 13.21 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.48 N/A 0.04 109.49

Demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is currently more affordable than ATIF Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.68% and 0%. 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats ATIF Holdings Limited.