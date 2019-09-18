Comparison of Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

This is a contrast between Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 1.01 N/A -0.02 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 52 1.74 N/A 0.84 46.92

Demonstrates Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.49 shows that Harvard Bioscience Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Harvard Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 33.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harvard Bioscience Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61% and 97.9%. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. Comparatively, 3% are Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3%

For the past year Harvard Bioscience Inc. was less bearish than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.