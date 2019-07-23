Comparison of Harsco Corporation (HSC) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

We will be comparing the differences between Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 23 1.15 N/A 1.45 17.98 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harsco Corporation and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 24.3% 3.6% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Harsco Corporation and Western Copper and Gold Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Harsco Corporation’s upside potential is 34.76% at a $34 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harsco Corporation and Western Copper and Gold Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 4.56%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Harsco Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation 18.36% 19.66% 21.44% -6.25% 15.53% 31.47% Western Copper and Gold Corporation -6.78% -15.28% -31.23% -23.6% -42.23% 6.67%

For the past year Harsco Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Harsco Corporation beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.