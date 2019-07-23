Comparison of Harsco Corporation (HSC) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

We will be comparing the differences between Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harsco Corporation
|23
|1.15
|N/A
|1.45
|17.98
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Harsco Corporation and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harsco Corporation
|0.00%
|24.3%
|3.6%
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Harsco Corporation and Western Copper and Gold Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harsco Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Harsco Corporation’s upside potential is 34.76% at a $34 consensus target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Harsco Corporation and Western Copper and Gold Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 4.56%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Harsco Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harsco Corporation
|18.36%
|19.66%
|21.44%
|-6.25%
|15.53%
|31.47%
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|-6.78%
|-15.28%
|-31.23%
|-23.6%
|-42.23%
|6.67%
For the past year Harsco Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Copper and Gold Corporation.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Harsco Corporation beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.