Comparison of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

As Biotechnology companies, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 81.96 N/A -1.50 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a 65.73% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 90.9%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.