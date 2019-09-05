Comparison of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Since Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.94 N/A -1.50 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 166.27 N/A -5.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 177.32% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.