Comparison of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 76.97 N/A -1.15 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.5, and a 71.53% upside potential. On the other hand, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -100.00% and its average price target is $7.75. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 15.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.