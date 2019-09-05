Comparison of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.94 N/A -1.50 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.13 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 42.5 while its Quick Ratio is 42.5. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 80.5% respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.