Comparison of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.20 N/A -1.15 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, Global Cord Blood Corporation which has a 9.7 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 57.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).