Comparison of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.54 N/A -1.50 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 34.01 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 64.57% for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $23.5. Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 195.86% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arcus Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 47.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.