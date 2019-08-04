Comparison of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 76.94 N/A -1.50 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1502.30 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.5, and a 75.11% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 10.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.