Comparison of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Both Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.84 0.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and NovaGold Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and NovaGold Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3% NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% -67.6% -41.4%

Volatility & Risk

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current beta is -1.27 and it happens to be 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NovaGold Resources Inc.’s -0.22 beta is the reason why it is 122.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 76.6 and has 76.6 Quick Ratio. NovaGold Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and NovaGold Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 48.3% respectively. 15.1% are Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources Inc. has 23.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31% NovaGold Resources Inc. -3.44% 10.38% 55.81% 61.1% 44.16% 56.2%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than NovaGold Resources Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors NovaGold Resources Inc. beats Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.