Comparison of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 6 1.60 N/A -0.21 0.00 Knowles Corporation 18 2.22 N/A 0.52 39.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Harmonic Inc. and Knowles Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Harmonic Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Knowles Corporation’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harmonic Inc. Its rival Knowles Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Knowles Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harmonic Inc. and Knowles Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Harmonic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.34% and an $8 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Knowles Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of Harmonic Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Knowles Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year Harmonic Inc. has stronger performance than Knowles Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Knowles Corporation beats Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.