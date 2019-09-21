Comparison of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Both Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Inc. 6 1.63 N/A -0.21 0.00 Casa Systems Inc. 7 2.77 N/A 0.42 15.73

Table 1 demonstrates Harmonic Inc. and Casa Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7% Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harmonic Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Casa Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Casa Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Harmonic Inc. and Casa Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Harmonic Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 15.94%. On the other hand, Casa Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 26.84% and its consensus target price is $9.5. The results provided earlier shows that Casa Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Harmonic Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harmonic Inc. and Casa Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 68.6% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Harmonic Inc. shares. Comparatively, Casa Systems Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26% Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81%

For the past year Harmonic Inc. has 58.26% stronger performance while Casa Systems Inc. has -49.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Casa Systems Inc. beats Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.