Comparison of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) and Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) and Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) compete with each other in the Recreational Vehicles sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson Inc. 36 0.90 N/A 2.72 13.14 Arcimoto Inc. 4 2885.19 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harley-Davidson Inc. and Arcimoto Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harley-Davidson Inc. and Arcimoto Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson Inc. 0.00% 27% 5% Arcimoto Inc. 0.00% -128.2% -87%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harley-Davidson Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Arcimoto Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Arcimoto Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harley-Davidson Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Harley-Davidson Inc. and Arcimoto Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Arcimoto Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s average target price is $42.75, while its potential upside is 34.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harley-Davidson Inc. and Arcimoto Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 8%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares. Competitively, Arcimoto Inc. has 44.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harley-Davidson Inc. 0.25% 0.28% -1.97% -1.92% -18.94% 4.87% Arcimoto Inc. -2.26% -2.88% -17.21% -1.03% -18.55% 13.06%

For the past year Harley-Davidson Inc. was less bullish than Arcimoto Inc.

Summary

Harley-Davidson Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Arcimoto Inc.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates through two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. It offers motorcycle parts and accessories, such as replacement parts, and mechanical and cosmetic accessories; general merchandise, including MotorClothes apparel and riding gears; and various services to its independent dealers comprising motorcycle services, business management training programs, and customized dealer software packages. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson name and other trademarks. It sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as ecommerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale and retail financing services; and insurance and insurance-related programs primarily to Harley-Davidson dealers and retail customers in the United States and Canada. This segment offers wholesale financial services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and motorcycle parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It also operates as an agent providing point-of-sale protection products, including motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, credit protection, and motorcycle maintenance protection. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.