Comparison of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

This is a contrast between HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 17 4.44 N/A 0.36 51.75 Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 16 3.60 N/A 1.01 16.43

Table 1 demonstrates HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HarborOne Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Live Oak Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 0.4% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 51.1%. HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 56.02%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HarborOne Bancorp Inc. -1.97% 4.49% 15.68% 2.57% 2.97% 15.61% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. -1.31% 3.05% 0.36% -12.61% -42.3% 11.82%

For the past year HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. beats Live Oak Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.